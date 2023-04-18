Cory Monteith’s ‘Glee’ Costars Say They Didn’t Tell Him ‘Enough’ That They Were ‘Floored’ By His Acting

Glee alums Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale recalled how the late actor — who died in July 2013 — was “so good” on the Fox series

Cory Monteith’s Glee costars are singing his praises nearly 10 years after his death.

On the latest episode of their podcast And That’s What You REALLY Missed, on which they recapped the Fox hit’s season 1 finale, Glee alums Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale reflected Monteith’s impressive acting abilities.

“This whole episode, I was just floored by Cory,” McHale, 34, said. “He’s so good.”

Ushkowitz, 36, added: “So good. It’s ridiculous.”

McHale admitted that he regrets not telling the late actor how remarkable he was at the time, sharing, “We’re talking about this but what pisses me off is like he was such a good actor and I don’t think we necessarily told him that enough and like, the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he’s so good.”

The pair — who played Artie Abrams and Tina Cohen-Chang, respectively — went on the praise Monteith and costar Lea Michele’s rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully” on Glee.

McHale said it was “such a good version of the song,” while Ushkowitz added, “They sound excellent.”

Monteith played Finn Hudson on the popular Fox series from its premiere in May 2009 until his sudden death from a drug overdose at age 31 on July 13, 2013. Michele played his love interest, Rachel Berry, on the series and dated Monteith off screen from 2012 until his death.

In November, Glee creator Ryan Murphy revealed his thoughts about filming the show following Monteith’s death while appearing on the And That’s What You REALLY Missed podcast.

Only one month after Monteith’s death, the show filmed a tribute episode titled “The Quarterback”, which aired Oct. 10, 2013 as part of the show’s fifth season. Murphy expressed that if it were up to him, the show would have “stopped for a very long time and probably not come back.”

“It’s an episode I was able to watch once,” he shared of the tribute episode. “And I never looked at it again.”

“Now if this had happened, I would be like, ‘That’s the end,'” Murphy added. “Because you can’t really recover from something like that.”

Michele expressed similar feelings about the show’s tribute episode last year.

In a video captured by an audience member during the An Evening With Lea Michele: Life in Music tour in July, Michele, 36, reflected on performing her rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” for the tribute.

“I don’t even remember what I was listening to at the time. Like, nothing. I was just in such a hole,” Michele said as she addressed the crowd.

“I’m grateful that [Murphy] asked me. I really, really, really am. Because it needed to be something that felt real for me. But it was also so hard,” she said.

She added about filming the episode: “I would film it, and then I would run off, and then I would come back. And it was wild and hard, but we healed together, and this song helped.”

