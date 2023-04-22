Corteva, Other Companies Trying to Boost Crops Could Benefit as Population Grows

As the world’s population marches higher and the supply of arable land shrinks, food producers will need to feed more people and animals on fewer acres of land. Companies that help farmers boost their crop yields could be winners.

The world’s population is forecast to increase by more than 20% by 2050 to 9.7 billion people. At the same time, household incomes in emerging markets are continuing to rise, driving more demand for meat-based products. That means more crops will also be needed to feed the livestock.