Corie Henson Set To Join NBCUniversal To Lead Unscripted – The Hamden Journal

Corie Henson is on her way to NBCUniversal.

Former Turner Networks and Fox exec Henson is set to join the company overseeing unscripted entertainment. It follows the departure of Jenny Groom, which The Hamden Journal revealed earlier today.

The Hamden Journal understands that the deal isn’t finalized but that Henson is in final talks as Groom’s replacement. She will oversee reality competition, talent competition and game show formats across NBC, its portfolio of cable networks and streamer Peacock.

NBCUniversal declined to comment.

Working alongside Rod Aissa, who oversees all unscripted lifestyle and documentary programming, she is expected to take charge of shows such as The Voice, America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior as well as upcoming titles such as Million Dollar Island, The Wheel, Password and The Traitors.

It comes after we revealed that Henson decided to leave Warner Bros. Discovery following the merger and its obvious impact on the T-nets, which saw the David Zaslav-run company gut a number of its originals, including reality series The Big D, ahead of its premiere.

Henson has been described by peers in the unscripted business as a well-liked executive who takes risks on alternative formats and shows.

She was most recently EVP, Head of Unscripted for TBS, TNT and truTV. She oversaw some big unscripted hits for Turner since including the reboot of Wipeout, The Go-Big Show and The Cube as well as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the Warner Bros-produced, Helen Mirren-fronted competition series that performed well for TBS and Cartoon Network.

Henson joined Turner from Fox, where she was EVP, Alternative Entertainment. She joined the broadcast network in 2015, replacing Simon Andreae, and played a key role in its success in the reality arena driven by breakout hit The Masked Singer.