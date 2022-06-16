Corie Henson Exiting Warner Bros. Discovery – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Corie Henson, who runs unscripted for the Turner networks, is leaving the broadcaster.

The Hamden Journal understands that Henson has decided to exit Warner Bros. Discovery as the newly merged company figures out how it will bring together its various unscripted teams.

Henson, who is EVP, Head of Unscripted for TBS, TNT and truTV, joined the company in 2019 from Fox, where she was EVP, Alternative Entertainment.

We hear that she will stay in for a transition period as the new team, under Nancy Daniels, who took on the role of overseeing the T-Nets in addition to Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel.

The Hamden Journal understands that she decided to exit now, rather than stay on and figure out what her future role might be. This comes as she essentially ran her own business unit under Brett Weitz, who also recently left.

Henson has overseen some big unscripted hits for Turner since she joined including the reboot of Wipeout, The Go-Big Show and The Cube as well as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the Warner Bros-produced Helen Mirren-fronted competition series that performed well for TBS and Cartoon Network.

One source that The Hamden Journal spoke to said that it made sense for her to leave now, given that the role will essentially change under the new leadership, almost entirely from the Discovery side of the two companies.

There are big question marks as to what unscripted commissioning will look like in the new guise and whether the networks will still be able to take the big swings that it has previously.

Henson is well liked within the unscripted community but has not yet decided what her next steps will be.

She joined Fox in 2015, replacing Simon Andreae as head of alternative. She served as number two to Fox President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials Rob Wade. Henson also played a key role in the broadcast network’s success in the reality arena driven by breakout hit The Masked Singer.