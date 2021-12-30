Corey Maggette’s brutally honest Draymond, Klay Hall of Fame debate retort

Maggette’s brutally honest retort for Dray, Klay Hall of Fame debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Many in the NBA world analyze and dissect where Steph Curry ranks in the greatest players pantheon. Could he finish his career as a top-10 player in NBA history? Top five?

However, there is no question that the Warriors superstar inevitably will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame after he retires.

There is a little more uncertainty, though, from a minority continent of NBA fans and analysts concerning the Hall of Fame credentials of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Curry’s Warriors dynasty teammates. Former Warrior (and current L.A. Clippers analyst) Corey Maggette, however, believes Green and Thompson’s future Hall induction should be a foregone conclusion.

“Of course. Without a question,” Maggette said on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast.

“If anyone says that they are not, they are stupid. Just being completely honest,” Maggette declared.

Thompson and Green have combined for eight All-Star appearances, four All-NBA honors and multiple defensive awards, and they’ve each won three NBA championships. Both players have quite a few years left in their careers, so their résumés still are incomplete. Maggette asserts they’ve already crossed that Hall of Fame threshold, though.

“These players are champions in this league,” Maggette said.

“These two players, it is almost like a dynasty when you think about the Golden State Warriors team and what they did. I’m from Chicago, so for them to break the Bulls’ record, it is something that I never, ever thought would happen. But they did it, they did it as a team,” Maggette elaborated.

Of course Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the centerpieces of the Bulls’ six championship teams from 1991 to 1998, holding the NBA regular-season wins record until the Warriors bested them with 73 in 2015-16.

“When you think about the Golden State Warriors,” Maggette concluded, “it’s not just Steph Curry. You have to always put Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in that picture.”

A picture that the Warriors trio still has time to complete with more hardware.

