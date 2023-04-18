Corbin Burnes forced out of start against Mariners after suffering injury in sixth inning

SEATTLE – The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-3, on Monday night at T-Mobile Field.

But the victory might come at a steep cost.

Corbin Burnes, arguably the team’s most indispensible player, was forced from the game after suffering an injury one out into the sixth inning – a blow that could have far-reaching consequences for a Brewers team that has already lost Brandon Woodruff on its current three-city, 10-game road trip for what is expected to be considerable time with a right shoulder strain.

Milwaukee did some early damage in the second when Rowdy Tellez and Brian Anderson singled to lead off against Chris Flexen and Luke Voit followed with his first extra-base hit as a Brewer – a double to left – to make it 1-0.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 7, Mariners 3

Two batters later Owen Miller singled to center to score Anderson, and Joey Wiemer followed with a run-scoring fielder’s choice that upped the lead to 3-0.

Seattle got a run back quickly when Cal Raleigh led off the bottom of the frame with a home run to right-center, the third allowed by Burnes this season.

While Burnes didn’t come close to matching the performance he put up in his previous start in Arizona – eight shutout innings – he was still good enough to keep the Mariners off the board for the remainder of his time on the mound.

He helped himself out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fourth by inducing a flyout and then catching Eugenio Suárez off second and retiring him in a rundown.

More: Jesse Winker faced ‘bad teammate’ rumors in Seattle. He couldn’t be more loved with Brewers.

A leadoff single by Willy Adames in the sixth netted the Brewers another run when Anderson eventually singled him home with one out. The RBI was Anderson’s team-leading 15th.

Burnes opened the bottom of the sixth by walking No. 9 hitter J.P. Crawford, then immediately after Julio Rodríguez flew out to center he motioned to the dugout.

Manager Craig Counsell and athletic trainer Dave Yeager made their way to the mound and after a short consultation removed Burnes from the game.

Story continues

Peter Strzelecki entered and surrendered an RBI double to Ty France – the first run allowed by the right-hander in 17 appearances dating to last season – but he kept the score at 4-2 and pinch-hitter Brice Turang led off the seventh with a homer to right-center to quickly regain a three-run cushion.

A two-out RBI single by William Contreras then made it 6-2.

In 5 ⅓ innings, Burnes (2-1) allowed three hits, the two runs and two walks with three strikeouts over 85 pitches.

Matt Bush allowed a homer in the eighth as the Mariners pulled to within 6-3, but the Brewers got a gift run back in the ninth when J.P. Crawford let a Voit ground ball go right through his legs and Tellez scored from second.

That allowed Counsell to go with Joel Payamps in the bottom of the inning, and

Jesse Winker, returning to Seattle for the first time since his ill-fated, one-year tenure with the Mariners in 2022, was out of the lineup for the second straight day with right side soreness.

“We’re doing to have him go through just a normal day of pre-game activity today and then if that all checks out we’re good to go,” Counsell said before the game, referring to Winker being available off the bench and then playing Tuesday.

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Corbin Burnes forced out of start after suffering injury in sixth inning