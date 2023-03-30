Corbin Bernsen Set To Recur In J.J. Abrams’ HBO Max Series ‘Duster’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Corbin Bernsen (City On A Hill) is set for a key recurring role opposite Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson in J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s HBO Max period drama Duster.

Co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan, in Duster, set in 1972, the first Black female FBI agent (Hilson) heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver (Holloway) in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.

Bernsen will play Wade Ellis, the father of Holloway’s character.

Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson also star.

Duster is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The first two episodes are written by Abrams and Morgan. Steph Green directs the first two episodes and executive produces. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV, and Morgan executive produces for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.

Bernsen is a two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee perhaps best known for his roles as Arnie Becker on 20th Television’s LA Law and as Henry Spencer in USA’s Psych. He was most recently seen in a season-long arc on Showtime’s City on a Hill. He’ll next be seen in Showtime’s comedy series The Curse starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. He also recently wrapped FX’s The Sterling Affairs with Ed O’Neill. Notable film credits include the Major League franchise, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Shattered. Bernsen is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Randy James Management.