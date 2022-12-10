Cops warn killer of University of Idaho students may strike again

Much maligned Idaho cops — under pressure to find the killer who murdered four college kids last month — warned locals and visitors to be careful Saturday as winter commencement festivities got underway.

Authorities cautioned those in the area to stay vigilant and travel in groups during the celebration because the killer is still on the loose, the Daily Mail reported.

“With commencement this weekend, there will be an influx of people coming in from out of town. Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police will provide coverage on campus and in the Moscow area,” police said in a statement.

“As always, we want to remind the public to stay vigilant, travel in groups, and communicate with family and friends as you travel.”

Police Chief James Fry said more officers are being deployed in the streets and at the university for the event — but has not announced any real information that would indicate the cops are closing in on a suspect.

Moscow police said on Saturday morning that they had more than 10 investigators looking into the murders and that nearly 50 FBI agents are working to crack the case, including a number in Moscow itself.

James Fry removes personal items of the slain students from an off-campus home. James Keivom

Graduates gather at the University of Idaho winter commencement on Dec. 10, almost one month after the four students were murdered.

Graduates on Dec. 10.



Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered on Nov. 13. James Keivom

“We’re working steady on the investigation still,” said Fry. “We’re still pushing forward.”

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in a home not far from the school campus.

After nearly a month, the case remains a mystery with police and the FBI announcing no suspects or profile of the possible killer.