Cops still looking for Leilani Simon

Police in Georgia are unsure of the whereabouts of Leilani Simon, the prime suspect in the disappearance of her son Quinton Simon, they said Thursday.

“I don’t know where she is currently today,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a press conference shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

Hadley emphasized cops “do not believe she is a flight risk at this time” after making the stunning revelation.

The update came less than 24 hours after law enforcement announced they believe 20-month-old Quinton — who disappeared from home in Savannah on October 5 — is deceased, and Leilani, 22, is the prime suspect.

However, police have provided no details as to why they believe Quinton is deceased.

It remains unclear if they have found the toddler’s remains.

Simon first reported her son missing at 9 a.m. the day he disappeared. He was allegedly last seen at the home she shared with her boyfriend as well as Quinton, her 3-year-old son, and her parents — who have legal custody of both children.

Quinton Simon disappeared from home in Savannah, Georgia. Family Handout

Simon reportedly told dispatchers she believed someone took her son from his playpen while she was sleeping.

However, at 5:30 a.m. that day, she had texted Quinton’s babysitter and told her not to come.

The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance became criminal in nature on Tuesday, shortly after Leilani’s mother told police she did not trust her daughter.

“She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Billie Jo Howell admitted in an interview.

While Hadley did not disclose the specific evidence that led investigators to believe Quinton was deceased, he confirmed they reached their conclusion through “multiple search warrants and interviews.”

“We only get one shot at this, we’re going to do it right,” he said of the fact that no formal charges have been announced at this time.

Hadley also thanked the FBI — which provided 40 officers to help with the investigation — for its continued support in the investigation.

Resident Supervisory Agent Will Clarke confirmed that the agency would continue to “deploy additional resources” as needed.

Both Hadley and Clarke expressed their sympathies for the distraught community.

“We know millions fell in love with Quinton the minute they saw his face,” Hadley said, while Clarke added the FBI “shares the sorrow” felt by the public.