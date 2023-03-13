Cops seek man for questioning in death of Nathan Millard

Louisiana authorities investigating the death of a Georgia father-of-five whose decomposed body was found rolled up in a carpet want to speak to a man who was last seen driving through the South Baton Rouge neighborhood.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was spotted driving a 2003 Toyota Camry near the vacant lot where Nathan Millard, 42, was dumped – wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet – after he reportedly died of an accidental overdose, WAFB reported.

“There’s an individual that we’re looking for and we would like to have conversations with that individual,” police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.

“So, we’re going to ask the public to assist us in finding this person who we know has information surrounding that particular case,” the sergeant added.





Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, want to speak with Derrick Perkins, 45, in connection with the death of Georgia dad Nathan Millard, who was found rolled up in a carpet. Baton Rouge Police Department





Perkins was last seen driving this 2003 Toyota Camry, police said. Baton Rouge Police Department

Officials stressed that Perkins is not considered a “person of interest” in the case at this time, but merely someone they believe may be able to provide additional information about Millard’s final hours, according to the news outlet.

“Based on the conversation we have, we will determine which way this investigation goes,” McKneely said.

Authorities added that Perkins also is being sought for probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.





Nathan Millard, 42, a Georgia father of five who went missing on a business trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead, dumped in a rolled-up carpet. Texas EquuSearch

Last week, video emerged of Millard walking with a mystery man along Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge shortly before his disappearance on Feb. 22.

Millard had reportedly just left Happy’s Irish Pub, where he was cut off for having too much to drink.

Police do not suspect foul play in the case, but the official cause of death is pending the completion of a full autopsy and investigators are still trying to determine how Millard’s body ended up being dumped inside a rug.





Millard is seen walking with a mystery man after midnight leaving Happy’s Irish Pub on Feb. 22. WBRZ

His family has said investigators told them he likely died of an overdose.

Police Capt. Kevin Heinz said that investigators believe Millard died at another location and that someone moved his body to the vacant lot.

On Friday, McKneely explained what police meant when they said no foul play is suspected.

“Foul play was pertaining to the way that he died, not to the entire incident as a whole. He didn’t die from blunt force trauma, he didn’t die from stabbing, and he didn’t die from shooting,” McKneely said, WAFB reported.

Police may still charge a person for something like illegal disposal of human remains.

Millard, who visited Baton Rouge to stake out a prospective gig for his construction company, had gone to a Louisiana State University basketball game and the pub with a client the night of Feb. 22.

He left the drinking hole alone around 11:30 p.m. after being cut off and headed back to his nearby hotel — but was not heard from the next morning.

Millard is survived by his wife, Amber, their 7-year-old daughter, two teenage sons from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.