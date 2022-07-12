Cops ran away from gunshots during Uvalde school shooting: video

Cops responding to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting ran away from the gunshots while 19 children and two teachers were left to die in their classrooms, according to new footage of the horrifying attack published Tuesday.

The bombshell video, first obtained by the Austin-American Statesman, shows police officers rushing into Robb Elementary School on May 24 just minutes after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos began his deadly rampage — but lingering in the halls instead of going after the gunman.

The officers even fled down the hallway when Ramos fired shots in their direction, according to the footage, taken from school security cameras.

It validates damning reports that local cops failed to stop the bloodbath despite being just yards away from the shooter.

In the lengthy video, heavily-armed officers are seen walking around in the hallway, leaving, coming back, talking to each other, and making calls during precious moments when they could have been trying to stop Ramos.

Ramos was killed in the attack, but 77 minutes after he launched his killing spree.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the massacre. via REUTERS

It is not until 77 minutes in that the cops finally breach the classroom where Ramos, who died in the attack, had slaughtered innocent kids.

