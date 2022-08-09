Cops make off-key Bangladesh singer ‘Hero’ Alom sign apology

This was one canary cops didn’t want singing.

Bangladesh police forced a quirky singer to sign an apology, telling him he was “too ugly to sing” and pushing him to stop his off-key performances of classic songs, reports said.

“Hero” Alom claimed he was picked up at 6 a.m. last Thursday and kept at police headquarters for eight hours, AFP reported – describing the social media star as “an out-of-tune” singer.

“Everyone was randomly throwing questions at me and I had to keep turning around and around, Alom told India Today. “Then someone suddenly grabbed my hair and asked if I have a face that looks like a hero.”

Authorities were allegedly focused on the cringy crooner’s takes on songs by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, according to AFP. Cops told the news agency they received “many complaints” about Alom’s singing and that he apologized for the songs and for wearing police uniforms in his videos.

“(He) totally changed the (traditional) style (of singing),” Dhaka detective Harun ur Rashid said, according to AFP. “He assured us that he won’t repeat this.”

“Hero” Alom was forced to sign an apology by cops and told he was “too ugly to sing.” RMG

Cops denied trying to push the singer to change his name, according to the news agency.

Alom, who has close to 2 million Facebook followers, posted a new music video after his alleged ordeal showing him behind bars and about to be executed, reports said.

“This is an independent Bangladesh. If I cannot speak, sing or have recreational activities, then yes I think my rights are being snatched away,” the singer told India Today.

Alom allegedly ran for office in 2018 and received 638 votes.