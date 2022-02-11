Cops injured after person barricades themselves inside Phoenix home

Five police officers and one woman have been injured after a man opened fire and barricaded himself in a Phoenix home early Friday.

The incident unfolded at about 2 a.m. near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street when police responded to a 911 call of a shooting.

As the first officer on scene approached the home, the suspect opened fire and struck the cop multiple times, police said.

That officer is currently in a critical condition but is expected to recover, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said at a press conference.

At some point during the standoff, a baby was placed in a carrier outside the home, police said.

“As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot — firing and striking four other officers,” Chief Williams said.

A large police presence remains in the area this morning. KSAZ-TV

“At that time, our officers returned fire.”

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home.

Authorities said the standoff was still ongoing as of 6 a.m. local time.

All five officers – and the woman who was critically injured – were all rushed to hospital. The baby was unharmed, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the woman was injured.

Police are still trying to determine if the suspect, woman and baby are all related – and what led up to the initial shooting.

“If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless and doesn’t need to happen,” Chief Williams said.

“I’m thankful our four officers are recovering, and one of them is seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.”

A huge law enforcement presence remains in the area, including police helicopters.

Police are urging residents to remain in their homes while the scene is still active.