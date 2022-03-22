Cops called on Ted Cruz over Montana airport staff clash

Police were called to step in after a “frustrated” Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly got in an argument with airline staff at a Montana airport over the weekend.

Footage posted on Reddit showed Cruz (R-Texas), who was wearing a mask, speaking to two United Airlines staffers at Bozeman Airport on Sunday after he missed the check-in window for his flight.

A law enforcement officer had to be called in to help defuse the situation, Scott Humphrey, a deputy director of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, told the Daily Mail.

“One of our Public Safety Officers (PSO) was in the ticket lobby and was asked to assist with a frustrated passenger at the United ticket counter (which is not unusual),” Humphrey said.

“The passenger had missed the check-in window for his flight and re-booking options were limited out of Bozeman due to Spring Break.”

The Reddit user who posted the video claimed Cruz was “accosting” the two airline employees and “wouldn’t calm down.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what Cruz said to the airline employees.

The Reddit user claimed the senator said something along the lines of “Don’t you know who I am?” and requested to speak to the manager several times.

After the law enforcement officer stepped in to assist, Cruz was subsequently booked onto another flight and left Bozeman later that evening, Humphrey said.

“Our PSO didn’t realize he was dealing with Senator Cruz until after the fact,” he said.

Cruz’s office didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, several tornadoes touched down in Cruz’s home state of Texas on Monday, leveling dozens of homes and damaging a number of schools, according to local reports.

Terrifying video captured the moment a twister ripped through a Walmart parking lot — as a man yells for terrified shoppers to run into the store to avoid the flying debris.