Copenhagen eatery Noma praised as ‘World’s Best Restaurant’ to close in 2024

Noma, a Copenhagen eatery praised as the “World’s Best Restaurant” multiple times, is closing its doors in 2024 to become a “full-time food laboratory.”

“Winter 2024 will be the last season of noma as we know it. We are beginning a new chapter; noma 3.0,” the restaurant’s website reads.

“In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab—a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before.”

With atypical Nordic-inspired dishes like reindeer heart tartar, egg yolk sauce with ants, and reindeer brain, to name a few, Noma is no stranger to culinary innovation, but is eager to bring that innovation to people across the globe.

René Redzepi, chef and owner of Noma, has seen the institution top numerous lists as one of the most renowned restaurants in the world, serving unique dishes made from fresh and foraged ingredients that the soon-to-be test kitchen will continue to bring forth.

As the restaurant moves into its Noma 3.0 phase, it strives to act as more than a restaurant and continue serving customers by traveling the world to develop innovative flavors and dishes and bringing them to different parts of the world in “pop up” fashion, including in Copenhagen for customers to enjoy.

World’s top chef Rene Redzepi, of Danish restaurant Noma, checks a kangaroo being cooked on an open bush fire oven on Oct. 3, 2010 in the Flinders Ranges, Australia. Getty Images

“When we’ve gathered enough new ideas and flavors, we will do a season in Copenhagen. Serving guests will still be a part of who we are, but being a restaurant will no longer define us.

“Instead, much of our time will be spent on exploring new projects and developing many more ideas and products.”

Removing the constraints of a stereotypical “restaurant” will allow Noma to further its goal of bringing unconventional foods to adventurous eaters, they said.

“Our goal is to create a lasting organization dedicated to groundbreaking work in food, but also to redefine the foundation for a restaurant team, a place where you can learn, you can take risks, and you can grow!”

Visitors taking photos at Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark. Corbis via Getty Images

The institution’s webpage reiterates its goal of expanding coverage worldwide to make sure everyone can enjoy the unique flavors their innovative foraging and culinary experimenting can offer.

Noma added that it intends to keep its entire team for the next phase of culinary experimentation and the Copenhagen space will be transformed into the ultimate test kitchen to develop new products to sell in its online Noma store.

The space will also keep a dining area to “occasionally serve guests.”