COP27 countries poised to make deal on historic climate fund

Countries attending the United Nations climate summit in Egypt are hammering out an agreement Saturday to create a historic climate fund for nations said to be at risk from rising seas and scorching heat waves.

The 27th UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, was extended an extra day Friday to allow countries to negotiate the tentative deal by the European Union and more than 100 developing countries.

Diplomats attending the COP27 climate conference told the Washington Post that they still have to negotiate other aspects of the conference’s final agreement, including how diligent countries have to be in their efforts to curb emissions.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Front spoke during a press briefing at the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties COP27 on climate change in Egypt.

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A group of climate change activists held banners and signs during a demonstration.



But many at the conference in the Egyptian resort in Sharm El-Sheikh are already celebrating the potential agreement to create the fund, which would be the first in the 30-year history of UN climate conferences to help developing countries cope with “loss and damage” from irreversible climate disasters, the outlet reported.