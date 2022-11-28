Cop killed in shootout after police say he catfished California girl, killed her family

The suspect in a triple homicide who died in a shootout with police Friday in Southern California apparently drove across the country to meet a teen girl he catfished online, before killing three of her family members, police said.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, also likely set fire to the family’s home in Riverside, California, before leaving with the girl, the Riverside Police Department announced in a news release.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies killed Edwards after locating him with the teenager later that day, police said.

Edwards, who police said lived in North Chesterfield, Virginia, met the girl online and obtained her personal information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing.”

Three bodies found in the family’s home were identified by police as the girl’s grandparents, Mark Winek, 69, his wife, Sharie Winek, 65, and the girl’s mother, Brooke Winek, 38.

Their respective cause of death remained under investigation Monday, police said.

The cause of the fire at the home – about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles – also remained under investigation, police said, but appeared to have been “intentionally ignited.”

Manti Te’o: How the catfished football player got through ‘darkest moments’ of girlfriend hoax

According to police, Edwards developed a relationship with the teen online and then travelled from Virginia to Riverside and parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway. Police said he then walked to the teen’s home in the La Sierra South neighborhood.

At some point, police said, Edwards killed the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before returning to his vehicle with the teen and leaving.

Mark and Sharie Winek

Brook Winek

Police in Riverside were initially called to the girl’s home late Friday morning to check on the welfare of a girl who appeared distressed while getting into a Red Kia Soul with a man, police said.

Investigators later determined the two people were Edwards and the teenager, whose age was not released.

Story continues

While officers were responding, police began to receive calls about a structural fire just a few houses away from where the welfare call was reported, they said.

The Riverside Fire Department arrived at the home and found a fire on the first floor. When they got inside, police said, they discovered three bodies.

Several hours later, authorities were able to track Edwards’ vehicle down as he was driving with the teen through San Bernardino County in the unincorporated area of Kelso.

When deputies caught up to Edwards, police said, he fired gunshots at them, before being fatally shot by at least one deputy.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

‘He just started shooting’: Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6, in Chesapeake, Virginia​​​​​​​

The teenage girl was unharmed and placed into protective custody of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, police said.

Officials said Edwards previously worked for the Virginia State Police as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither agency could immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY on Monday.

“This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said. “If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them.”

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police officer killed in CA after catfishing girl, killing family