Cop fatally shot pregnant girlfriend in head: authorities

An Alabama cop fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend in the head, then lied to 911 dispatchers that she committed suicide, authorities say.

David McCoy, now a former Huntsville police officer, was indicted March 24 on capital-murder charges in the 2022 shooting death of his girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, and their unborn baby.

Investigators allege that McCoy shot Spraggins in the head while they were sitting in a parked car outside his apartment in Huntsville on Jan. 7, 2022, WHNT reported.

The 29-year-old officer called the non-emergency police line to see if it had received any reports of gunshots fired in the area and told the dispatcher he had woken up to the sound of a firing from a small-caliber gun.

McCoy was not on duty at the time of the shooting.





David McCoy, 29, was indicted on capital-murder charges for the death of his girlfriend and their unborn child. Madison County Sheriff’s Department

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found Spraggins, 26, shot in the head in the driver seat of the car.

McCoy told responding officers, “I think I’ve seen her once” and that it seemed like she committed suicide.

He later claimed to investigators that he didn't know her.





Victim Courtney Spraggins was pregnant with the then-cop’s child. Facebook

Investigators at the scene found a photo of McCoy inside Spraggins’ vehicle, as well as text messages on Spraggins’ phone that indicated what led to the incident.

Spraggins had tried to move into McCoy’s apartment, which he shared with another woman, in December, but he told her he “needed more time.”

Investigators described a text exchange between the two around that time in which Spraggins asked McCoy what she was supposed to do, and he responded, “A bullet to the head sounds good to me.”

McCoy was questioned by authorities for five hours, and by the end of the interview, he admitted, “I did it,” according to testimony at his preliminary hearing.

McCoy also allegedly tested positive for gunshot residue, and police said they found a pistol that was not his service weapon along with Spraggins’ cellphone in a closet in his apartment.

Investigators said that because of the number of wrong passcode attempts on Spraggins' phone, they still have not been able to access her phone.





McCoy told officers responding to the crime scene that he didn’t know Spraggins. Facebook

Three days after the shooting, Mark McMurray, Huntsville’s police chief at the time, announced that McCoy was “no longer a police officer or an employee of the City of Huntsville,” AL.com reported.

A hearing in the case is set for April 4.