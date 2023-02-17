Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Provides Guidance for Improved Full Year 2023 Outlook

NORTHVILLE, Mich. –News Direct– Cooper Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Fourth Quarter Summary

Sales of $649.3 million, an increase of $48.0 million compared to fourth quarter 2021

Net loss of $88.1 million or $(5.12) per fully diluted share, improved by $14.1 million compared to fourth quarter 2021

Adjusted net loss of $31.9 million, or $(1.85) per fully diluted share, improved by $18.4 million compared to fourth quarter 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.6 million increased by $25.6 million as compared to fourth quarter 2021

Year-end cash balance of $187 million; continuing strong total liquidity of $342 million

Full Year Summary

Sales of $2.53 billion, an increase of $195.2 million compared to 2021

Net loss of $215.4 million or $(12.53) per fully diluted share, improved by $107.5 million compared to 2021

Adjusted net loss of $171.5 million, or $(9.98) per fully diluted share, improved by $50.8 million compared to 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $37.9 million increased by $45.9 million as compared to 2021

Net new business awards on electric vehicles of $126 million in the fourth quarter and $198 million for the full year 2022; Total net new business awards of $122 million in the fourth quarter and $246 million year for the full year 2022

“We continued to make progress in the fourth quarter and improved our results throughout 2022,” said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. “Our performance in terms of product quality, new program launches, on-time delivery and safety have never been better, despite the challenging macro environment in our industry. As a result, our customers have remained supportive and have trusted us with significant business awards on new platforms, which bodes well for our outlook in 2023 and beyond.”

Consolidated Results

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Sales $ 649.3 $ 601.3 $ 2,525.4 $ 2,330.2 Net loss $ (88.1) $ (102.2) $ (215.4) $ (322.8) Adjusted net loss $ (31.9) $ (50.3) $ (171.5) $ (222.3) Loss per diluted share $ (5.12) $ (5.98) $ (12.53) $ (18.94) Adjusted loss per diluted share $ (1.85) $ (2.94) $ (9.98) $ (13.04) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.6 $ 2.0 $ 37.9 $ (8.0)

The year-over-year increase in fourth quarter sales was primarily attributable to favorable volume and mix, including enhanced commercial agreements, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange. The year-over-year improvement in fourth quarter net loss was driven primarily by favorable volume and mix, including enhanced commercial agreements, improved manufacturing efficiency, lower selling, administrative and engineering (SGA&E) expense and lower income tax expense. These positive factors were partially offset by continuing increases in raw material costs, higher wages, general inflation, higher interest expense, asset impairment charges and unfavorable foreign exchange. The year-over-year improvement in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by favorable volume and mix, including enhanced commercial agreements, improved manufacturing efficiency, and lower SGA&E expense. These positive factors were partially offset by continuing increases in raw material costs, higher wages, general inflation, and unfavorable foreign exchange.

For the full year 2022, sales increased primarily due to improved volume and mix including enhanced commercial agreements, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange. The year-over-year improvement in full year net loss was primarily driven by favorable volume and mix, including enhanced commercial agreements, improved manufacturing efficiency, lower SGA&E expense and lower income tax expense. These positive factors were partially offset by continuing increases in raw material costs, higher wages, general inflation, higher interest expense, asset impairment charges and unfavorable foreign exchange. The year-over-year improvement in full year adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by favorable volume and mix, including enhanced commercial agreements, improved manufacturing efficiency, and lower selling, administrative and engineering (SGA&E) expense. These positive factors were partially offset by continuing increases in raw material costs, higher wages, general inflation, and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

New Business Awards

Electric vehicle trends continue to create opportunity for Cooper Standard. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company received net new business awards on electric vehicle platforms representing approximately $126 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. Total net new business awards in the quarter were $122 million. For the full year 2022, the Company’s net new business awards totaled approximately $246 million, including $198 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms. The Company believes its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service are competitive advantages that continue to drive the new business awards.

Cash, Liquidity and Debt Refinancing

As of December 31, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $186.9 million and total liquidity, including availability under its amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, of $342.1 million.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company successfully concluded refinancing transactions that extended the maturity of the majority of its outstanding long term debt to 2027. The refinancing strengthens the Company’s balance sheet and provides the Company with added financial flexibility to grow and further optimize the business.

Based on our current expectations for light vehicle production, customer demand for our products, and enhanced commercial agreements, we expect our current cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives.

Quarterly Segment Results

Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Deconsolidation (Dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers Unaudited Unaudited North America $ 336,507 $ 291,104 $ 45,403 $ 46,608 $ (1,205) $ — Europe 132,301 121,166 11,135 26,952 (15,817) — Asia Pacific 124,101 130,640 (6,539) 17,717 (14,775) (9,481) South America 25,567 16,093 9,474 8,043 1,431 — Total Automotive 618,476 559,003 59,473 99,320 (30,366) (9,481) Corporate, eliminations and other 30,861 42,346 (11,485) (10,209) (1,276) — Consolidated $ 649,337 $ 601,349 $ 47,988 $ 89,111 $ (31,642) $ (9,481)

* Net of customer price adjustments including recoveries

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the lessening impact of semiconductor-related supply issues.

The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Chinese Renminbi, Korean Won and Euro.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Cost Decreases / (Increases)** (Dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA Unaudited Unaudited North America $ 18,481 $ 3,810 $ 14,671 $ 21,229 $ (1,538) $ (5,020) Europe 3,741 (8,607) 12,348 16,770 (2,151) (2,271) Asia Pacific 2,574 (3,732) 6,306 10,978 (3,443) (1,229) South America 1,038 (3,096) 4,134 2,940 891 303 Total Automotive 25,834 (11,625) 37,459 51,917 (6,241) (8,217) Corporate, eliminations and other 1,758 13,636 (11,878) (4,329) (4) (7,545) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 27,592 $ 2,011 $ 25,581 $ 47,588 $ (6,245) $ (15,762)

* Net of customer price adjustments including recoveries

**Net of deconsolidation

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the lessening impact of semiconductor-related supply issues.

The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Chinese Renminbi, Korean Won, Euro, Polish Zloty, Czech Koruna, Mexican Peso and Canadian Dollar.

The Cost Decreases / (Increases) category above includes: Commodity cost and inflationary economics; Manufacturing efficiencies and purchasing savings through lean initiatives; Increased compensation-related expenses; and Decreased costs related to ongoing salaried headcount initiatives and restructuring savings.



Full Year Segment Results

Sales

Year Ended December 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Deconsolidation (Dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers Unaudited North America $ 1,341,099 $ 1,148,257 $ 192,842 $ 195,844 $ (3,002) $ — Europe 503,672 518,245 (14,573) 47,557 (62,130) — Asia Pacific 443,126 458,306 (15,180) 45,114 (29,653) (30,641) South America 100,420 61,713 38,707 34,400 4,307 — Total Automotive 2,388,317 2,186,521 201,796 322,915 (90,478) (30,641) Corporate, eliminations and other 137,074 143,670 (6,596) (656) (5,940) — Consolidated $ 2,525,391 $ 2,330,191 $ 195,200 $ 322,259 $ (96,418) $ (30,641)

* Net of customer price adjustments including recoveries

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the lessening impact of semiconductor-related supply issues.

The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro, Chinese Renminbi and Korean Won.

Adjusted EBITDA

Year Ended December 31, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Cost Decreases / (Increases)** (Dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA Unaudited North America $ 70,819 $ 54,616 $ 16,203 $ 77,672 $ (3,395) $ (58,074) Europe (37,137) (49,599) 12,462 41,972 1,394 (30,904) Asia Pacific 1,556 (16,756) 18,312 25,609 (6,042) (1,255) South America 97 (9,852) 9,949 10,219 3,072 (3,342) Total Automotive 35,335 (21,591) 56,926 155,472 (4,971) (93,575) Corporate, eliminations and other 2,533 13,557 (11,024) 11,544 371 (22,939) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 37,868 $ (8,034) $ 45,902 $ 167,016 $ (4,600) $ (116,514)

* Net of customer price adjustments including recoveries

**Net of deconsolidation

Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volume increases due to the lessening impact of semiconductor-related supply issues.

Foreign currency exchange was impacted by the Chinese Renminbi, Korean Won, Mexican Peso, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Polish Zloty, Czech Koruna and the Brazilian Real.

The Cost Decreases / (Increases) category above includes: Commodity cost and inflationary economics; Manufacturing efficiencies and purchasing savings through lean initiatives; Increased compensation-related expenses; and Decreased costs related to ongoing salaried headcount initiatives and restructuring savings.



Outlook

Based on our outlook for the global automotive industry, macroeconomic conditions, current customer production schedules and our own operating plans, the Company has issued 2023 full year guidance as follows:

Initial 2023 Guidance1 Sales $ 2.6 – $2.8 billion Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 150 – $175 million Capital Expenditures $ 70 – $80 million Cash Restructuring $ 35 – $40 million Cash Interest $ 50 – $55 million Net Cash Taxes $ 10 – $20 million Key Light Vehicle Productions Assumptions (Units) North America 15.1 million Europe 16.5 million Greater China 26.6 million South America 3.0 million

1 Guidance is representative of management’s estimates and expectations as of the date it is published. Current guidance as presented in this press release considers January 2023 S&P Global (IHS Markit) production forecasts for relevant light vehicle platforms and models, customers’ planned production schedules and other internal assumptions.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income because full-year net income will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income without unreasonable effort.

Financial statements and related notes follow:

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollar amounts in thousands except share and per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales $ 649,337 $ 601,349 $ 2,525,391 $ 2,330,191 Cost of products sold 595,023 573,353 2,395,600 2,242,963 Gross profit 54,314 27,996 129,791 87,228 Selling, administration & engineering expenses 50,422 58,604 199,455 227,110 Gain on sale of business, net — — — (696) Gain on sale of fixed assets, net — — (33,391) — Amortization of intangibles 1,539 1,823 6,715 7,347 Impairment charges 42,873 23,762 43,710 25,609 Restructuring charges 5,290 2,699 18,304 36,950 Operating loss (45,810) (58,892) (105,002) (209,092) Interest expense, net of interest income (21,136) (18,359) (78,514) (72,511) Equity in losses of affiliates (624) (1,793) (8,817) (1,728) Pension settlement and curtailment charges (2,682) (1,279) (2,682) (1,279) Other expense, net (2,911) (621) (5,485) (4,842) Loss before income taxes (73,163) (80,944) (200,500) (289,452) Income tax expense 15,467 23,794 17,291 39,392 Net loss (88,630) (104,738) (217,791) (328,844) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 539 2,551 2,407 6,009 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (88,091) $ (102,187) $ (215,384) $ (322,835) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,218,921 17,099,143 17,190,958 17,045,353 Diluted 17,218,921 17,099,143 17,190,958 17,045,353 Loss per share: Basic $ (5.12) $ (5.98) $ (12.53) $ (18.94) Diluted $ (5.12) $ (5.98) $ (12.53) $ (18.94)

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,875 $ 248,010 Accounts receivable, net 358,700 317,469 Tooling receivable, net 95,965 88,900 Inventories 157,756 158,075 Prepaid expenses 31,170 26,313 Income tax receivable and refundable credits 13,668 82,813 Other current assets 101,515 73,317 Total current assets 945,649 994,897 Property, plant and equipment, net 642,860 784,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 94,571 111,052 Goodwill 142,023 142,282 Intangible assets, net 47,641 60,375 Deferred tax assets 19,852 27,805 Other assets 70,933 105,734 Total assets $ 1,963,529 $ 2,226,493 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Debt payable within one year $ 54,130 $ 56,111 Accounts payable 338,210 348,133 Payroll liabilities 99,029 69,353 Accrued liabilities 119,463 101,466 Current operating lease liabilities 20,786 22,552 Total current liabilities 631,618 597,615 Long-term debt 982,054 980,604 Pension benefits 98,481 129,880 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 31,014 43,498 Long-term operating lease liabilities 77,617 92,760 Deferred tax liabilities 7,052 8,414 Other liabilities 34,501 42,362 Total liabilities 1,862,337 1,895,133 Equity: Common stock 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 507,498 504,497 Retained earnings (deficit) (189,831) 25,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (209,971) (205,184) Total Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. equity 107,713 324,883 Noncontrolling interests (6,521) 6,477 Total equity 101,192 331,360 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,963,529 $ 2,226,493

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollar amounts in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Operating Activities: Net loss $ (217,791) $ (328,844) $ (269,374) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 115,761 131,661 142,618 Amortization of intangibles 6,715 7,347 11,611 Gain on sale of business, net — (696) (2,834) Gain on sale of fixed assets, net (33,391) — — Impairment charges 43,710 25,609 104,363 Pension settlement and curtailment charges 2,682 1,279 184 Share-based compensation expense 3,259 5,574 10,435 Equity in losses, net of dividends related to earnings 12,450 4,872 6,847 Deferred income taxes 5,653 35,756 (8,722) Other (10,887) 3,222 5,232 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and tooling receivable (65,712) 52,677 94,125 Inventories (2,221) (18,527) (15,236) Prepaid expenses (5,658) 2,951 2,099 Income tax receivable and refundable credits 68,251 2,221 (52,374) Accounts payable 20,591 (25,501) (18,370) Payroll and accrued liabilities 46,177 (45,392) 40,413 Other (25,739) 30,281 (66,951) Net cash used in operating activities (36,150) (115,510) (15,934) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (71,150) (96,107) (91,794) Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested — — (17,006) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 53,288 4,615 1,195 Other (30) 230 725 Net cash used in investing activities (17,892) (91,262) (106,880) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of discount — — 245,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (4,178) (5,533) (6,192) Increase (decrease) in short-term debt, net 4,093 14,935 (22,372) Debt issuance costs (4,229) — (7,249) Purchase of noncontrolling interest — (6,279) — Taxes withheld and paid on employees’ share-based payment awards (607) (799) (544) Contribution from noncontrolling interests and other 655 885 (928) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,266) 3,209 207,715 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13) 11,113 (3,065) Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (58,321) (192,450) 81,836 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 251,128 443,578 361,742 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 192,807 $ 251,128 $ 443,578 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,875 $ 248,010 $ 438,438 Restricted cash included in other current assets 4,650 961 4,089 Restricted cash included in other assets 1,282 2,157 1,051 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 192,807 $ 251,128 $ 443,578

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share and free cash flow are measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP and which exclude certain non-cash and special items that may obscure trends and operating performance not indicative of the Company’s core financial activities. Net new business is a measure not recognized under U.S. GAAP which is a representation of potential incremental future revenue but which may not fully reflect all external impacts to future revenue. Management considers EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business to be key indicators of the Company’s operating performance and believes that these and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance. In addition, similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the Company’s financing arrangements and management uses these measures for developing internal budgets and forecasting purposes. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect income tax expense (benefit), interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company’s core operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company’s core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively, outstanding during the period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company’s ability to service and repay its debt. Net new business reflects anticipated sales from formally awarded programs, less lost business, discontinued programs and replacement programs and is based on S&P Global (IHS Markit) forecast production volumes. The calculation of “net new business” does not reflect customer price reductions on existing programs and may be impacted by various assumptions embedded in the respective calculation, including actual vehicle production levels on new programs, foreign exchange rates and the timing of major program launches.

When analyzing the Company’s operating performance, investors should use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business as supplements to, and not as alternatives for, net income (loss), operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and not as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company’s liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. Other companies may report EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business differently and therefore the Company’s results may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), it should be noted that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to or in excess of the adjustments in the below presentation. This presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by special items. Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss) and free cash flow follow.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from net (loss) income (unaudited):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands) Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (88,091) $ (102,187) $ (215,384) $ (322,835) Income tax expense (benefit) 15,467 23,794 17,291 39,392 Interest expense, net of interest income 21,136 18,359 78,514 72,511 Depreciation and amortization 28,303 33,987 122,476 139,008 EBITDA $ (23,185) $ (26,047) $ 2,897 $ (71,924) Restructuring charges 5,290 2,699 18,304 36,950 Deconsolidation of joint venture (1) — — 2,257 — Impairment charges (2) 42,873 23,762 43,710 25,609 Gain on sale of business, net (3) — — — (696) Gain on sale of fixed assets, net (4) — — (33,391) — Lease termination costs (5) — 318 — 748 Indirect tax and customs adjustments (6) (68) — 1,409 — Pension settlement and curtailment charges (7) 2,682 1,279 2,682 1,279 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,592 $ 2,011 $ 37,868 $ (8,034) Sales $ 649,337 $ 601,349 $ 2,525,391 $ 2,330,191 Net loss margin (13.6) % (17.0) % (8.5) % (13.9) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.2 % 0.3 % 1.5 % (0.3) %

Loss attributable to deconsolidation of a joint venture in the Asia Pacific region, which required adjustment to fair value. Non-cash impairment charges in 2022 related to recent operating performance and idle assets in certain locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Impairment charges in 2021 related to fixed assets and goodwill. During 2021, the Company recorded subsequent adjustments to the net gain on sale of business, which related to the 2020 divestiture of our European rubber fluid transfer and specialty sealing businesses, as well as its Indian operations. In 2022, the Company recognized a gain on a sale-leaseback agreement on one of its European facilities. Lease termination costs no longer recorded as restructuring charges in accordance with ASC 842, Leases. Impact of prior period indirect tax and customs adjustments. Non-cash net pension settlement and curtailment charges and administrative fees incurred related to certain of our U.S. and non-U.S. pension plans.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss Per Share

The following table provides reconciliation of net (loss) income to adjusted net (loss) income and the respective (loss) earnings per share amounts (unaudited):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $ (88,091) $ (102,187) $ (215,384) $ (322,835) Restructuring charges 5,290 2,699 18,304 36,950 Deconsolidation of joint venture (1) — — 2,257 — Impairment charges (2) 42,873 23,762 43,710 25,609 Gain on sale of business, net (3) — — — (696) Gain on sale of fixed assets, net (4) — — (33,391) — Lease termination costs (5) — 318 — 748 Indirect tax and customs adjustments (6) (68) — 1,409 — Pension settlement and curtailment charges (7) 2,682 1,279 2,682 1,279 Deferred tax valuation allowance (8) 6,834 23,627 6,834 36,905 Tax impact of adjusting items (9) (1,408) 225 2,075 (259) Adjusted net loss $ (31,888) $ (50,277) $ (171,504) $ (222,299) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 17,218,921 17,099,143 17,190,958 17,045,353 Diluted 17,218,921 17,099,143 17,190,958 17,045,353 Loss per share: Basic $ (5.12) $ (5.98) $ (12.53) $ (18.94) Diluted $ (5.12) $ (5.98) $ (12.53) $ (18.94) Adjusted loss per share: Basic $ (1.85) $ (2.94) $ (9.98) $ (13.04) Diluted $ (1.85) $ (2.94) $ (9.98) $ (13.04)

Loss attributable to deconsolidation of a joint venture in the Asia Pacific region, which required adjustment to fair value. Non-cash impairment charges in 2022 related to recent operating performance and idle assets in certain locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Impairment charges in 2021 related to fixed assets and goodwill. During 2021, the Company recorded subsequent adjustments to the net gain on sale of business, which related to the 2020 divestiture of our European rubber fluid transfer and specialty sealing businesses, as well as its Indian operations. In 2022, the Company recognized a gain on a sale-leaseback agreement on one of its European facilities. Lease termination costs no longer recorded as restructuring charges in accordance with ASC 842, Leases. Impact of prior period indirect tax and customs adjustments. Non-cash net pension settlement and curtailment charges and administrative fees incurred related to certain of our U.S. and non-U.S. pension plans. In 2022, the deferred tax valuation allowance relates to the recognition of our valuation allowance on net deferred tax assets in Poland. In 2021, the deferred tax valuation allowance relates to the initial recognition of our valuation allowance in the U.S. and certain international jurisdictions. Represents the elimination of the income tax impact of the above adjustments, by calculating the income tax impact of these adjusting items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred.

Free Cash Flow

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (25,790) $ (4,022) $ (36,150) $ (115,510) Capital expenditures (12,659) (20,142) (71,150) (96,107) Free cash flow $ (38,449) $ (24,164) $ (107,300) $ (211,617)

