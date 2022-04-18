Coon Rapids couple killed on highway in Mexico

A Coon Rapids couple was killed on a highway near the Pacific Coast of Mexico near Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to reports a Mexican newspaper and social media.

According to the Oaxaca Post the incident was reported in the afternoon “when a group of unknown individuals traveling on a motorcycle caught up with the truck in which the couple was traveling and shot them several times.”

A posting on a GoFundMe site for the couple reads: “It is with great sadness we share that on April 7th, 2022, 49-year-old Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado & 48-year-old Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellano were tragically murdered in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, leaving behind their 21-year-old son Miguel and 18-year-old daughter, Diana.” The site is seeking assistance for funeral costs and other related expenses.

Pablo Hernandez Jr., a Coon Rapids city council member wrote on Facebook: “What a heartbreaking situation for a Coon Rapids family at this time. My Vivian is classmates and friends with their daughter who is also graduating this year.”

The couple was in a black double cabin truck with Minnesota license plates, according to the Oaxaca Post.

Related Articles