Convoy Trucker Not Pleased That DC Drivers Keep Flipping Him Off

Being a member of the trucker convoy currently circling the D.C. Beltway is for the birds ― literally.

That’s because many of the vehicles sharing the freeway with the so-called People’s Convoy protesters are showing disdain for the group’s willingness to tie up traffic over vaccine mandates that are either already gone or phasing out by flipping the bird at the participating trucks.

The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo interviewed one trucker who wasn’t thrilled by the reactions of other drivers.

“We go around the Beltway, birds are flying. Birds are flying everywhere. That’s the kind of people that live up there,” the unidentified protester said.

And, yes, there’s video.

The driver told Petrizzo that his group is “trying to straighten [Washington, D.C.] out, we’re trying to clean it up, that’s what this is all about, trying to get it cleaned up.”

However, RawStory wrote that the group’s demands are unclear “since the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, and indoor mask requirements throughout the United States have been completely lifted in recent weeks.”

Many Twitter users had theories about why Washington drivers are “flipping” over the convoy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

