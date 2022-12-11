Convicts who refused to go to war in Ukraine beaten in Russian penal colony

According to the information of Vladimir Osechkin, Russian human rights activist, servicemen of a special unit of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and operatives beat convicts in the Penal Colony No.4 in Kaluga Oblast who refused to go to the war against Ukraine and did not approve of sending other convicts to the war.

Details: Vladimir Osechkin, a founder of the Gulagu.net human rights project, has posted photos and videos from, as he states, “an official archive of the Penal Colony No.4 in Kaluga Oblast”.

According to Osechkin, servicemen of a special unit of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and operatives “have decided to conduct educational work with the convicts who refused to take part in the war against Ukraine because of their beliefs and did not approve of sending other convicts to the war”.

Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Oblast, stated to the Pod’em outlet that Yurii Zelnikov, a regional ombudsman, was going to check the colony that the Gulagu.net reported about.

“He will definitely go there and check. We are not leaving aside any sort of requests,” Shapsha said.

