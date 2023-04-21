‘Convicting A Murderer’ To Debut On Daily Wire With Candace Owens – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Convicting a Murderer, the docuseries response to Netflix’s popular true crime series Making a Murderer, has found a streaming home with DailyWire+, the SVOD platform of right-wing media company The Daily Wire.

The eight-part series, which has been six years in the making, is due to launch in summer 2023 with firebrand commentator Candace Owens narrating and fronting the project.

Directed by Shawn Rech, the series will re-examine the story of Steven Avery, who served 18 years in prison after a wrongful conviction for sexual assault and attempted murder, but was later convicted of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

The Emmy-winning Netflix series was a ratings and critical hit but also drew fire from some corners, including prosecutor Ken Kratz who claimed that key evidence from the trial was omitted from the documentary.

According to producers, Convicting A Murderer will feature exclusive interviews with subjects not included in the Netflix show, including law enforcement officers, family members, and fans-turned-investigators, as well as unedited scenes and additional evidence.

Rech said: “Not a lot of companies have the courage to air this type of project, which closely examines the work of a major player in the entertainment industry. This re-examination of the facts surrounding the case offers the opportunity for new public discourse and hopefully some closure for the victim’s family.”

The Daily Wire’s co-CEO Jeremy Boreing, co-CEO Caleb Robinson, and co-founder Ben Shapiro will serve as executive producers. Owens is producing for DailyWire+ alongside Rech and Brenda Schuler of Transition Studios. Dallas Sonnier and Danielle Cox are executive-producing for Bonfire Legend. TX date has not been set.

According to The Daily Wire, the deal marks the firm’s largest streaming acquisition to date and producer Transition Studios’ largest sale. The pact was negotiated by Sonnier and general counsel Joshua Herr on behalf of DailyWire+, and Shawn Rech of Transition Studios.

Rech’s previous credits include 2014 Doc NYC film A Murder In The Park, which looked at the case of former death row inmate Anthony Porter. The project was picked up by IFC Films.