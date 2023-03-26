Convicted teen killer Aiden Fucci grouses that he misses mom’s cooking in apology letter to victim’s family

Convicted teen killer Aiden Fucci grumbles that he misses his mom’s “lemon peper chicken” in a troubled letter of apology for the gruesome slaying of a 13-year-old cheerleader he stabbed over 100 times.

In the missive to the judge, the family of young Tristyn Bailey, and the community, Fucci fretted that he was losing good memories.

“Mom now i miss your lemon peper (sic) chicken. I miss your hugs. I miss you,” he wrote in the letter, which was published by firstcoastnews.com. “The longer I’m in here the more i forget the more memories i Lose. I’ll never forget you love me.”





Convicted murderer Aiden Fucci wrote an apology letter to the family of his victim Tristyn Bailey, his own family and the community. WJXT





Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing Bailey to death in 2021. Facebook





Fucci’s mother Crystal Smith was charged with tampering with evidence related to her son’s case.

Fucci, 16, wrote the letter March 12, weeks before his sentencing in connection with Bailey’s 2021 death.

The Florida teen apologized nine times for the brutal murder for which he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The teen stabbed Bailey 114 times to “feel what it was like to kill someone,” St. Johns County Circuit Judge Lee Smith told the court.

He then disposed of her body near Jacksonville.

Fucci’s mother was accused of tampering with evidence related to Bailey’s murder, the outlet reported.

Fucci’s jailhouse letter, which was written on loose leaf paper, was reportedly released one day before his sentencing.

He started the letter by writing that he was sorry “for all the pain i caused to the Baily (sic) family.”

“I sorry to the friends, brothers, sisters, Mom, Dad and any other family relatives,” he wrote. “Im sorry that you diden’t get to know her that long.”





Fucci was sentenced to life in prison for the murder. SA Attorney’s Office





Fucci stabbed Bailey over 100 times. St. Johns County Sheriff





A knife shown as evidence in court. SA Attorney’s Office

He went on to apologize to the community, writing: “i’m sorry and i know my apawlogy will not fix anything or bring her back but i hop it help in some way.”

Fucci also apologized to his siblings and dad, who he said “had a bad spot in work because of me,” adding about his family: “I miss the fun we had like fourwhelling, paintballing (sic), going on the long car trips. Dad you’re special because you made fun out of nothing.”