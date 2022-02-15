Convicted killer Michael Floyd Wilson escapes Mississippi prison for second time since 2018

An inmate convicted of killing two people escaped from a Mississippi prison Sunday – his second time fleeing a state lockup since 2018, authorities said.

Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, made his daring dash from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility by climbing over a 12-foot fence topped with razor wire, the Clarion-Ledger reported, citing a state Department of Corrections spokesman.

Wilson suffered cuts to his hands and arms during the escape and managed to get treated and released twice from an area hospital, the report said.

The convicted killer first fled from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution on July 5, 2018. Authorities captured him two days later.

Wilson is serving a life sentence for a 2014 double murder in Harrison County.

Several staffers at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility have been placed on “administrative leave pending disciplinary action,” following Wilson’s latest escape, the corrections spokesman told the Clarion-Ledger.