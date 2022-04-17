Convicted killer Ike Souzer recaptured by cops after escaping California halfway house

An “extremely dangerous” teenager who was convicted of killing his mother in 2017 has been arrested after he escaped a California halfway house last week, officials announced Sunday.

Ike Souzer, 18, removed his electronic monitoring bracelet hours after he was transferred to a Santa Ana halfway house from the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange on Wednesday, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

He was arrested at a homeless encampment in Anaheim on Sunday by undercover investigators, DA spokeswoman Kimberly Edds told The Post.

He’s currently being held in the Santa Ana city jail. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, however, it’s not clear at this time whether it would be in juvenile court or regular court since he had been serving a sentence for a juvenile crime, Ebb said.

Souzer — described as a high-functioning autistic teen from the city of Garden Grove — was convicted of killing his mother, 48-year-old Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, when he was just 13 years old. He stabbed her multiple times with a knife and then left her on the ground outside their home to die.

He was also convicted in December of attacking three correctional officers, officials said.

He had been released to the halfway house 15 months early before his sentence was set to expire on July 9, 2023, according to the DA’s office.

This is not Souzer’s first escape. In 2019, the teen climbed over the fence of the Orange County juvenile detention center in the middle of the night after he had somehow gotten on the facility’s roof before fleeing on foot.

He was recaptured the same day at a McDonalds in Anaheim, where he was peacefully taken into police custody