Convicted ‘Jinx’ Killer Was 78 – The Hamden Journal

Robert Durst, the millionaire real estate heir and convicted murdered whose case was detailed in the shocking HBO documentary The Jinx, died a prisoner today at the San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton, California, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 78.

His death was confirmed by his lawyer Chip Lewis to The New York Times.

Durst, who was serving a life sentence for the murder in 2000 of his friend and associate Susan Berman, had recently been indicted by a grand jury in Westchester County, New York, in the 1982 death of his wife Kathie.

The subject of HBO’s The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst was sentenced last October to life in prison without parole for the murder of Berman, who prosecutors have suggested helped Durst cover up the killing of Kathie Durst. Shortly after his conviction, Durst, long in failing health, was placed on a ventilator after contracting Covid.

This story is developing…