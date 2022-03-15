Convert your records to MP3 with this discounted turntable

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This lovely turntable can also rip your favorite vinyl to your PC. (Photo: ION)

Sure, being able to play any song you want on YouTube, Spotify or Pandora is great, but it doesn’t feel the same as whipping out those old records and laying them down on a turntable to hear all their warm pops and scratches.

I know I love spending an afternoon just spinning tunes on my own Ion turntable. And now you can relive your youth too — the Ion Audio Max LP turntable is on sale for $75.50 at Amazon, down from $80.

But even if you don’t have the time for that, Ion record players have an extra-special benefit — a USB connection that lets you rip songs onto your computer. So your beloved vinyl collection from the ‘60s or ‘70s doesn’t have to sit in the closet; transfer the songs onto your laptop or phone and carry them anywhere. Usually this convenience runs $89 but this gorgeous model from Ion—

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free two-day shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$75.50 $89 at Amazon

To convert your records to digital files, just hook the turntable up to your computer via USB — the included software will walk you through the process. It’s easy peasy!

The Audio MAX LP sports a wood finish and can play 331/3 and 45 RPM records — it can even play 78 RPMs but you’ll need to buy a special stylus for them. Included in this package you’ll find a 45 adapter, dust cover and slipmat. You can connect the player to your system via the RCA ports or the 1/8-inch aux input, or just jam out with the speakers in the front of the unit.

Built-in speakers mean you don’t have to hook this up to a stereo system. (Photo: ION)

Shoppers love it, with one saying it “does what it is supposed to do as far as converting vinyl to mp3. Just playing records for the sake of playing them also is decent with a pretty good set of speakers built in…overall very pleased with purchase. Great product and recommend.”

Story continues

This audiophile was a little more critical, but admits this product is good for the cost: “I bought this to convert my vinyl records to digital files. The sound quality isn’t amazing, but what can a reasonable person expect for this price? I am not trying to save classical music, just 45’s from the 60’s and 70’s, and folk music. It works easily and creates .wav files, which I converted to mp3 with a free program called Format Factory. It saves LP records and automatically splits the tracks into separate files. Very satisfied.”

But even if you simply want to listen to some records, it gets the job done. This listener says it was “just what I was looking for to play our family’s old records. Simple to use and attractive also.”

“Easy setup, and good sound quality!” says another fan. “I would recommend for a starter collector! If the sound isn’t loud enough you can also always buy external speakers.”

This shopper says it makes a great gift: “I was looking for a just-for-fun holiday gift for my husband, and […] decided that this would be the best-bang-for-the-buck. I visualized him opening the carton on Christmas morning, and being able to plug it in and play albums. That’s exactly what happened. He crowed with delight when he saw the turntable, ran upstairs to get some albums (which have been languishing in an upstairs-hall bookcase….who KNEW they would ever come in handy again?) and soon we were enjoying music we had not heard in years. Maybe a true audiophile would want a different/nuanced sound or have higher standards, etc — but for us this has been a really FUN purchase. Well-packaged, easier-than-easy to set up, and ready to go. Try it!”

$75.50 $89 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $150 (was $190), amazon.com

Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,093 (was $1,600), amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com

LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,747 (was $2,500), amazon.com

Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,700 (was $2,700), amazon.com

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $249 (was $350), amazon.com

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $180 (was $230), amazon.com

Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $239 (was $280), amazon.com

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $228.50 (was $300), amazon.com

Video game deals:

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com

Arcade 1UP PAC-Man 12-in-1 Legacy Edition, $380 (was $542), amazon.com

Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $15 (was $60), amazon.com

Homall Gaming Chair, $85.50 (was $150), amazon.com

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $30 (was $65), amazon.com

adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com

Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $45 (was $90), amazon.com

47 Pairs Fashion Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $37 (was $60), amazon.com

Kitchen deals:

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com

Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Stackable Fridge Organizer Set of 6, $25 (was $40), amazon.com

Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer, $15 (was $16), amazon.com

Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

Beauty deals:

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 (was $27), amazon.com

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $15), amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com

Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $10 (was $12), amazon.com

Bedding deals:

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com

400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Size Sheet Set, $49 with on-page coupon (was $105), amazon.com

Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com

Lush Décor Ravello Shabby Chic Style Pintuck White 5-piece King Comforter Set, $122 (was $320), amazon.com

Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $25 (was $37), amazon.com

Health and Wellness

KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com

Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count Pack of 10, $13 (was $18), amazon.com

Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $50), amazon.com

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com

Sports & Outdoors

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com

Sport Squad Endzone Challenge, $43 (was $60), amazon.com

Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com

Cossac Fitness Journal & Workout Planner, $23 (was $30), amazon.com

Bottle Bash Standard Outdoor Game Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.