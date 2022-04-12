‘Conversations With Friends’ Trailer Teases Steamy Affairs and a New Phoebe Bridgers Song

Hulu/YouTube

It hasn’t even been a full two years since the world swooned over Normal People, and already, Hulu is diving back into the Sally Rooney romance universe. The streamer has just released the first trailer for Conversations With Friends, an adaptation of Rooney’s debut novel.

From the looks of it, fans of Normal People’s steaminess and intimacy will eat this one right up. There are more parties involved in the entanglements, it’s set on a sunny beach, and the stakes are raised—people are actually married now. And here we thought the Connell/Marianne drama was intense!

Conversations With Friends follows two best friends/ex-lovers, Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), who intertwine themselves with a married couple. While Bobbi finds herself entranced by Melissa (Jemima Kirke), Frances falls head over heels for Melissa’s husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn). The series will hone in on the four lead characters as they cheat on, sleep with, and fall in love with one another.

While it’s a shame Alwyn couldn’t convince his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to craft a song for the series (she’s busy working on Daisy Edgar-Jones’ new film, Where the Crawdads Sing), another member of the Rooneyverse is contributing to the project. Phoebe Bridgers, who started dating Normal People star Paul Mescal amid his rise to fame, debuts her new single “Sidelines” in the trailer.

Conversations With Friends is based on Rooney’s book of the same name, which was released in 2017. She has since released two more romantic novels, Normal People in 2018 and Beautiful World, Where Are You in 2021, with BBC and Hulu adapting the former title in 2020. With that kind of track record, a Beautiful World series adaptation seems inevitable.

Conversations With Friends premieres on Hulu on May 15.

