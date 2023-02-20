Controversial OnlyFans model ‘Coconut Kitty’ dies

A California mom and OnlyFans model — who has been accused of “pedo-baiting” by editing her photos to look like a child — has taken her own life.

Diana Deets, who was known online as Coconut Kitty, committed suicide on Feb. 12, according to an announcement on her Instagram page addressed to “all lovers and fans of Coconut.”

“It’s unfair. Life is unfair. We wish you guys could get to know her the way her friends and family did. See, she was such a light to this world. Truly she was always glowing. You could never slow that girl down,” the statement informs her more than 5.4 million followers.

“She was so hard headed and strong, but also just so kind with the biggest heart we have ever known. She was always trying to lift everyone up around her. She wanted everyone to win,” the statement continues.

Deets’ age remains unclear, as the model would refuse to reveal it, but reports suggest she was 24.





Diana Deets, who was known online as Coconut Kitty, took her own life on Feb. 12, according to an announcement on her Instagram page. Instagram/Diana Deets





Deets had been accused of “pedo-baiting” by altering her online appearance to look much younger. Instagram/Coconut Kitty

Deets was described as “the type of person who would drop everything to help you with your problems and would always be in your corner.”

The model was also remembered as a “a mom, a sister, a daughter, a best friend” and a person who could “could light up a whole room.”

“It could turn your whole day around. And her laugh, her laugh was so contagious,” the statement read.

The post includes two images, one a black square and the other the number 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US.

Deets had a reported net worth of about $450,000, according to SNBC13, which cited unconfirmed reports that she had suffered from depression that may have involved backlash from her line of work.





Deets had more than 5.4 million followers on Instagram. Instagram/Diana Deets

According to a 2021 article in Rolling Stone, Deets had been criticized for editing herself to look like a child – with some accusing her of catering to pedophiles.

“I did get tired of people commenting on my looks when I was camming” she told the magazine. “It kinda bothered me.”

When asked what her real age was, Deets refused to reveal it to Rolling Stone — deeming it “irrelevant.”

She said she first tried to make money by selling her acrylic paintings, but that she needed to supplement her income further.

“At that point, I was like, ‘How can I make money off my art?’ and that’s how I decided to do digital art,” Deets told Rolling Stone. “And that’s how I created Coconut Kitty.”

Regarding her appearance online, she said: “I wanted to make something that looked like a real-life anime character — small chin, big eyes — that was made in my likeness, because I use a picture of myself and I edit it.”





Deets was described as “a mom, a sister, a daughter, a best friend.” Instagram/Diana Deets

She added: “I just wanted to create a fantasy, just a character. And I was able to hide my identity and still make money off my art.”

Kate Oseen, an Instagram creator and anti-porn advocate, had accused Deets of “grooming” and catfishing underage young women on social media to join OnlyFans, according to Rolling Stone.

Oseen cited a tweet Deets had posted asking woman with more than 700,000 followers on Instagram to contact her for a “business opportunity.”

But Deets denied the claim and said she was only looking for another model to co-host a car event with her.

“I wouldn’t do anything in an unsafe environment, and I wouldn’t attend myself if I was unsafe,” she told the mag. “And I wouldn’t do that to someone else if it was unsafe for them.”

In addition to adult modeling, the model was developing an “ADULT HUMOR CARTOON MEETS LOONEY TUNES SERIES,” her Instagram page says.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.