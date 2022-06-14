Continental Resources Surges After ‘Take Private’ Offer From Billionaire Hamm

Text size





Harold Hamm and family offered to pay $70-a-share in cash for Continental Resources.

Photograph by Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg





Oil producer

Continental Resources

’s

increased after billionaire Harold G. Hamm tabled a proposal to take the company private at $70-a-share in cash.

The stock (ticker: CLR) rose 7% to $68.90 on Tuesday’s premarket trading.

The Hamm family already owns over 80% of shares in Continental and is now trying to take the company private. Their offer represents an approximate 9% premium over Continental’s closing price on June 13, 2022,