Contenders, post positions, analysis as Epicenter tops field

In the buildup to Saturday’s 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, much of the narrative will surround six-time Derby winning trainer Bob Baffert. And Baffert won’t even have a horse in the starting gate, currently surving a suspension due to Medina Spirit’s post-race positive drug test after winning a year ago.

But when this year’s contenders are loaded into the staring gate for the 6:57 p.m. post-time, the reality is that a deep, talented field of 20 going after $3 million in purse money.

Coverage of this year’s Derby will be from 2:30-7:30 p.m. on NBC.

The post position draw for the Kentucky Derby will be held on Monday, from 2-3 p.m. Check back right here for complete coverage, including post positions and morning line odds for the group of top 3-year-old colts.

For now, here are the top contenders for the Run for the Roses:

Epicenter, with Joel Rosario aboard, wins the $1 million Louisiana Derby horse race at Fair Grounds on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Epicenter

Trainer: Steve Asmussen.

Jockey: Joe Rosario.

Capped a run of three wins in four starts at Fair Grounds with a score in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby, earning a career best Beyer Speed Figure of 102.

Zandon

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Jockey: Flavien Prat.

Comes off a win in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland in last start with a career-best 98 Beyer. Ran third behind Epicenter in the Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 19.

White Abarrio

Trainer: Saffie Joseph.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione.

Comes off back-to-back wins at Gulfstream in the Grade 3 Holy Bull and Grade 1 Florida Derby, pressing the pace in the Holy Bull and coming from just off the pace in the Florida Derby.

Mo Donegal

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Consistent New York-based runner has win in the Grade 3 Remsen and Grade 2 Wood Memorial, both at Aqueduct, while finishing third behind White Abarrio and Simplification in the Holy Bull at Gulfstream.

Tiz The Bomb

Trainer: Ken McPeek.

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Comes off back-to-back win at Turfway Park, including an impressive win in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks in last start, earning a career-best 94 Beyer. Was well-beaten seventh in the Holy Bull three starts back.

Cyberknife, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, wins the Arkansas Derby (Grade I) at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas on April 2, 2022.

Cyberknife

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Ran best race of career in last start, a 2 3/4-length score in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, earning a 92 Beyer. Has followed that win up with several good workouts.

Crown Pride

Trainer: Kochi Shintani.

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire.

Japan-based runner coming off a win in the UAE Derby in Dubai on March 28. Will be the third Derby runner from Japan since 2016, with Master Fencer sixth in 2019.

Taiba

Trainer: Tim Yakteen.

Jockey: Mike Smith.

Lightly-race Gun Runner colt has two impressive wins in as many starts, including a win over Messier and Happy Jack in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby to earn a 102 Beyer, after a 103 in breaking maiden.

Simplification

Trainer: Antonio Sano.

Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Finished third behind White Abarrio and Charge It in the Grade 1 Florida Derby, after battling Classic Causeway for the lead. Earned 96 Beyer for win in Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on March 5.

Smile Happy

Trainer: Ken McPeek,

Jockey: Corey Lanerie.

Comes off back-to-back runner-up efforts in Grade 2 Risen Star, behind Epicenter, and the Grade 1 Blue Grass, behind Zandon. Credited with 94 Beyers in both races.

Classic Causeway

Trainer: Brian Lynch.

Jockey: Julien Laparoux.

Comes off a disappointing last-place finish in the Grade 1 Florida Derby after leading early. Led wire-to-wire in back-to-back wins at Tampa Bay, including the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby and Grade 3 Sam F. Davis.

Tawny Port

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Came from off the pace to win Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland in last start, two weeks after rallying for second in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park.

Barber Road

Trainer: John Ortiz.

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez.

Has not won beyond allowance ranks, but comes off top effort of career with a second-place finish behind Cyberknife in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, coming from well off the pace.

Un Ojo

Trainer: Rickey Courville.

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez.

Came from last to get second at 28-1 in the Grade 3 Withers at Aqueduct, before rallying to win the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn. Ran a disappointing 8th in Arkansas Derby last time out.

Early Voting

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Jockey: TBD.

A neck away from being unbeaten in three career starts, led into the final 1/16th in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial before getting caught late by Mo Donegal in last start, after front-running win in Grade 3 Withers.

Messier

Trainer: Tim Yakteen.

Jockey: John Velazquez.

Earned a 103 Byer in winning the Robert B. Lewis at Santa Anita by 15 lengths on Feb. 6, and then got a 102 in finishing second behind Taiba in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby after taking the lead in the stretch.

Zozos

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Jockey: Manny Franco.

Finished second behind Epicenter after leading the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in last start, earning a 98 Beyer in third career start. Won Oaklawn allowance race by 10 1/4 lengths on Feb. 11.

Summer Is Tomorrow

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar.

Jockey: Mikael Barzalona.

All seven career starts have been in Dubai. Comes off a second-place finish behind Crown Pride in last start.

Charge It

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Jockey: Luis Saez.

Lightly raced with just three career starts, finished second in the Grade 1 Florida Derby behind White Abarrio. Broke maiden by 8 1/2 lengths at Gulfstream two starts back.

Happy Jack

Trainer: Doug O’Neill.

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano.

Has not won beyond the maiden ranks, finishing third in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby in last start, after placing third in the Grade 2 San Felipe two starts back.

