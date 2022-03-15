Constellation Energy Is a Buy at Goldman Sachs. Here’s Why.

Text size





Shares of

Constellation Energy



were trading higher Monday after

Goldman Sachs



initiated coverage of the energy company at a Buy.

“We view the company as a large cap, clean energy related, strong free cash flow and capital allocation story,” wrote analyst Michael Lapides in a Sunday evening research note. He set a $62 price target for the stock, implying a return of over 20% to its current price.

Constellation (ticker: CEG) is one of the largest carbon-free energy generators in the country, relying on a mix of hydro, wind, solar, and nuclear energy. The company is a spinoff of power company





Exelon

,

beginning regular trading in early February.

Lapides believes Constellation is well-situated to reap benefits from the transition to clean energy, especially given that the company operates one of the largest nuclear fleets in the country. Already, Constellation receives about $1.8 billion in annual tax credits for its plants in New York, New Jersey, and Illinois, and it could receive more if more states or the federal government impose a tax credit. These subsidies comprise about 30% of Constellation’s total revenue in 2023, Lapides calculates.

The company could also benefit from higher natural-gas and oil prices, which have been soaring in recent weeks.

“Higher natural-gas prices are largely beneficial for CEG as it runs a mostly nuclear fleet and therefore benefits more from the uplift in power prices and does not see a meaningful impact on the cost side when natural-gas prices increase,” he wrote.

Constellation’s cost-cutting opportunities could continue well after gas prices normalize, the analyst added.

Lapides is also forecasting $1 billion to $2 billion of annual free cash flow generation, which will help the company pay down debt, fund stock buybacks, and boost dividends.

The analyst acknowledged a few risks to his bullish take. If gas prices fall, Constellation’s margins could take a hit. It is also uncertain whether the state-level nuclear subsidies will be renewed once they expire, or if the terms will change significantly, he added.

Of the 14 analysts covering the stock polled by





FactSet

,

10 rated it a Buy or Overweight, and four gave it a Hold.

Constellation shares were up 3.2% to $50.89 on Monday.

