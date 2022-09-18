Constellation Brands, Coca-Cola, and Other Safe Staples Stocks for a Possible Recession

Text size





Constellation Brands stock looks particularly attractive.

Jones/Bloomberg





Recession risks are growing, and investors are looking for safety. But not all safe stocks are created equal.

Take consumer staples. Their businesses tend to hold up better during recessions because people will continue to buy food and other necessities even as they cut back on, well, everything else. That’s one reason that the



Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

exchange-traded fund (ticker: XLP) has dropped just 7.5% so far this year, far better than the



S&P 500’s

19% decline.