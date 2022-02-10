Constance Zimmer Joins Season 2 Of ABC Series As Recurring – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Constance Zimmer has joined ABC’s Big Sky in a key recurring role.

Emmy-nominated Zimmer will play Alicia, an accountant who proved herself invaluable to Veer Bhullar’s (Bernard White) business even before they fell in love. Charismatic, cunning and confident, Alicia’s success comes from her tendency to observe and assess long before she acts. But while Alicia may have earned Veer’s trust, her real challenge will be earning the trust of Veer’s children, Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Jag (Vinny Chhibber), who will do whatever it takes to protect their legacy from interfering outsiders.

Her character will be introduced in the March 3 episode. The second half of Season 2 premieres on February 24. Here’s a first-look photo:

ABC



In Season 2 of the David E. Kelley series based on the books by C.J. Box, when private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic.

Big Sky is produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios.Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside creator Kelley.

Zimmer is Emmy-nominated for her work on UnReal and also won a Critics Choice award for her role on the series which aired for four seasons on Lifetime. She also directed two episodes of UnReal. She can currently be seen recurring on Good Trouble, and she recently wrapped filming the Amazon Prime pilot Shelter in which she will star. Her other television credits include recurring roles on Entourage, The Newsroom, House of Cards and Shameless. Zimmer is repped by UTA and Sweeney Entertainment.