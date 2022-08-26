Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 3 others dead in Arizona shooting

Four people, including a constable, were killed in a shooting at an Arizona apartment complex Thursday morning that began over an eviction dispute, according to local reports.

Pima County constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay went to Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson to serve an eviction and was shot dead, KOLD News 13 reported.

The resident being evicted allegedly shot both Martinez-Garibay and the apartment manager dead before turning the gun on himself, according to the local outlet. It’s unclear who the fourth victim is.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed that shots were fired at the apartment complex around 11 a.m. and that officers were investigating the shooting as a homicide, but declined to provide further details including the identities of the victims.

Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick confirmed that Martinez-Garibay had been killed.

“I’m heartbroken to learn the news that our Pima County Constable, Deborah Martinez, was killed while doing her job today,” she said in a statement. “Deborah was a great public servant and notable advocate for veterans, may we honor her life and commitment to our community.”

Martinez-Garibay, an Army veteran and Tucson native, was appointed to the constable’s position in March. At the time, she said she felt she could make a difference in the role serving the community.

“I joined [the Army] after Sept. 11, and I just felt that it was wrong for me to sit at home when I knew that I could contribute,” Martinez-Garibay said, according to the Arizona Daily Star. “It’s the same thing with serving my community, I can see a need.”

She said she would approach eviction proceedings with “empathy and humanity,” according to the local newspaper.

“When I deal with the people that I have to evict, I understand that’s my responsibility, but they’re still people,” Martinez-Garibay said. “Just giving some basic dignity and respect can go so far in helping these people rebuild their lives.”

The constable ran an adaptive golf program for veterans called PGA HOPE which she founded after serving 16 years in the Army. She also worked with homeless veterans.

Tucson police did not name the suspect in the shooting, however, court records show the man who was to be evicted from the Lind Commons Apartments this week was Gavin Lee Stansell, the Daily Star reported.