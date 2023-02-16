Conservatives rip James Biden over secret Saudi deal

First brother James Biden’s admission that he was hired to help a Philadelphia construction company receive hundreds of millions of dollars in Saudi contracts came as no surprise to many who have been following The Post’s coverage of the Biden family’s elaborate influence-peddling schemes.

“Is anyone surprised at all? I mean, this is what the Biden family has been doing now for years,” Fox News Radio host Guy Benson told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “Self-enrichment, based on the name. This is cronyism.

“Whether this particular case is criminal, I’d be surprised,” Benson added. “We can debate the ethics of it, but it definitely stinks, I think, to the average person.”

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) reacted in a tweet to the bombshell report on James Biden’s 2012 work on behalf of construction firm Hill International in a dispute involving a desalinization plant constructed in the Middle Eastern country during the 1980s.





James Biden was hired to help a Philadelphia construction company resolve a dispute with the Saudi government. NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“The Bidens are the most corrupt family in the history of politics,” Boebert tweeted Wednesday.

Paul Sperry, a senior reporter with RealClearInvestigations and a columnist for The Post, said the story of James Biden’s dealings with Saudi Arabia is indicative that it is James, and not first son Hunter Biden, who is the “mastermind” behind the family’s foreign dealings.

“MAKE NO MISTAKE: Jimmy Biden is both the mastermind and the muscle behind the Biden shakedown racket.” Sperry wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “Hunter is just the fast-talking front man, more or less a patsy in the operation.”





Guy Benson said that the Saudi deal reeked of “cronyism.” Getty Images for Politicon

Mike Davis, the former chief counsel for nominations on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told podcast host Benny Johnson that he expects both Hunter Biden and James Biden to be grilled by the House Oversight Committee based on the latest piece of “smoking gun evidence that Joe Biden has repeatedly sold access to the vice presidency.”

“Hunter Biden and James Biden will come before Congress and testify,” Davis said. “And it could be the end of the Biden regime at that point.”

Asked by Johnson what the best avenue is for further investigations into the Biden family, Davis said, “you follow the money.”





Mike Davis expects both Hunter Biden and James Biden to be grilled by the House Oversight Committee. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“We have a president of the United States that – there’s evidence – that he’s clearly compromised,” Davis argued. “You can’t get more within Congress’s oversight responsibility than whether a president is compromised by foreign corruption.”

James Biden has denied he was hired to help resolve the $140 million dispute between Hill International and the Riyadh government because of his family name.

“Mr. Biden never negotiated with the Saudi Government on behalf of Hill or any other entity,” a rep for James Biden, 73, told The Post in a statement.

“This entire story is yet another attempt to smear Jim Biden.”