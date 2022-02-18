Conservative radio host tells Fox News ‘media has made too much’ of Clinton ‘scandal’

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt appeared on Special Report With Bret Baier Thursday, where he spoke about new filings by Special Counsel John Durham concerning possible wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Though, so far, the filings center mostly around Michael Sussman, a lawyer associated with the campaign, many on Fox News and other conservative media outlets have taken this opportunity to point the finger at Clinton herself, and have spent a lot of time doing so.

“I agree that the media has made too much of this filing. I think I said two nights ago, we don’t know anything yet because Sussman can either go John Dean or he can go Gordon Liddy,” Hewitt said, referencing Watergate. He continued, “But I noted that John Durham said there will be motions in limine coming. And Harold (Ford Jr.) and I did go to Michigan Law School and we both know one thing from our time there, from great law professors, nobody knows nothing about what the prosecution has until the prosecution rolls out its indictment.”

Speaking at the New York state Democratic convention Thursday, Clinton hit back at Fox News, even alluding to what could be possible grounds for a lawsuit.

“Fox leads the charge with accusations against me, counting on their audience to fall for it again,” Clinton said. “And as an aside, they’re getting awfully close to actual malice in their attacks.”

In response to Clinton’s remark, Fox opinion host Sean Hannity said, “Bring it on.”

But Clinton has a point. There has been a lot said and printed about her concerning things that don’t actually show up in Durham’s filings. Alan Dershowitz, who has been a frequent guest on Fox, told Newsmax that he hasn’t seen anything that points directly to Clinton. He also said that the only indictments so far add up to process crimes instead of “substantive indictments.” It remains to be seen what else Durham may uncover.

