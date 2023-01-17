Conservative Pundit Spots George Santos Lie That Shows He’s A ‘Complete Sociopath’

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes on Monday said the scandals engulfing Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) were “testing the Republican party’s capacity for lies and for sleaze, which we know is pretty considerable.”

The founder of The Bulwark news network told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace which of the many lies Santos has been busted telling about himself showed he was a “complete sociopath.”

Santos bragged with great “enthusiasm” about feats on the volleyball court that never actually happened, Sykes noted.

It was “the enthusiasm of a complete sociopath who was lying and embellishing, but we’ve gone way beyond simple embellishing here and this story is going to get worse and worse and worse,” he said.

“So, it’s going to test Kevin McCarthy’s capacity for going along with the embarrassment. We already know what his capacity for tolerating lies and sleaze is,” Sykes added.

Watch the video here:

