Conor McGregor posts photo comparison of his physique over the years

When “The Notorious” Conor McGregor debuted in the UFC in April 2013, he was competing in the featherweight division. He hasn’t fought in the 145-pound weight class since knocking out Jose Aldo to win the championship in December 2015.

His next bout would be in the welterweight division against Nate Diaz in March 2016. Diaz handed McGregor his first loss inside the octagon, defeating the Irishman by submission in the second round of the UFC 196 main event. A rematch was quickly booked and McGregor avenged the loss, defeating Diaz by majority decision at UFC 202 in August 2016.

McGregor’s next fight would be for the lightweight title. He demolished then-champion Eddie Alvarez in the second round of the UFC 205 main event at Madison Square Garden in November 2016. He stepped away from mixed martial arts to pursue a lucrative cross-over boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Mayweather stopped McGregor by TKO in the tenth round.

He returned to the octagon in October 2018 against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor lost the lightweight championship in his first tittle defense to Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission in the UFC 229 main event.

In his next bout, McGregor defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. He put in a bonus-winning performance, finishing Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Then COVID-19 emerged. A year after the win over Cerrone, McGregor would be back in the cage.

He was then paired up in a rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor scored an early finish over Poirier when they first fought in the featherweight division in 2014.

Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round at UFC 257 via punches. A trilogy bout was inked and McGregor was defeated by Poirier a second time after suffering a broken leg in the closing seconds of first round at UFC 264 last July.

McGregor is expected to return to action this year, and has indicated that his return bout will likely take place in the welterweight division. McGregor wants to be the first three-division UFC champion.

Check out his transformation. “Climb the Ladder,” McGregor wrote.

