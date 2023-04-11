Connor Sturgeon threatened to ‘kill everyone’ in voicemail

Chilling police dispatch audio has revealed how before going out in a hail of bullets, Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon left a voicemail message to a friend, saying that he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank.”

The site Broadcastify has released more than 31 minutes of audio, which provides a detailed look at the police response to Monday’s deadly mass shooting in real-time.

On the recording, responding officers ask to send EMS after discovering one of their colleagues shot in the head on the steps of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Louisville cops tell the dispatcher that they could be ambushed if they try to approach the bank, and at one point gunshots are heard on the recording, with officers yelling, “shots fired!”

The audio also reveals that as the chaos unfolded, police were approached by Sturgeon’s mother and his younger brother at the scene.

Connor Sturgeon, left, with his roommate Dallas Whelan, who received a chilling voicemail from Sturgeon moments before shot up a Louisville bank. Facebook/Dallas Whelan





Police dispatch audio from Monday’s mass shooting in Louisville captured how responding officers discovered their colleague shot in the head and voiced concern about being ambushed. Michael Clevenger/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA

It was previously reported Sturgeon, who was apparently on the verge of getting fired from his job after two years, had left a note for his parents and a friend revealing his plan to shoot up the bank, but it’s unclear at this time when his note was discovered.

Sturgeon’s neighbor, Michael McCoy, 45, told The Post that the bank worker’s roommate called the police and reported finding a letter from him.

"[The roommate] seemed like he was tripping, like he couldn't believe any of this," McCoy said. "They found a letter and a note he wrote and reported it to the police."





The Louisville home that Sturgeon and Whelan shared before Sturgeon’s deadly rampage that left five dead. LEANDRO LOZADA





Dallas Whelan is said to be shocked by his friend’s actions and is cooperating with police. Linkedin/Dallas Whelan

McCoy said Sturgeon and his roommate, Dallas Whelan, lived at home in the Camp Taylor section of Louisville for almost a year. He didn’t know him well but said they exchanged pleasantries Sunday night.

“I talked to him last night. He said, ‘Hey Mike.’ And I said ‘hey,’” McCoy said, adding that he witnessed police removing computers and other items from Sturgeon’s home.

Whelan is a buddy of Sturgeon from their days when they both studied at the University of Alabama. Whelan is cooperating with the police investigation, according to his lawyer.

Kera Allgeier, McCoy’s girlfriend, described Sturgeon as “a quiet guy.”





Sturgeon’s neighbors in Camp Taylor, pictured, described him as quiet, respectful and serious about his job. Leandro Lozada for NY Post

“They were the best neighbors. They’d have friends out and a cookout. They were average 20-year-olds playing beer pong or whatever,” she said about Sturgeon and his roommate. “I can’t say nothing [sic] bad about them. They were good neighbors — quiet, respectful.”

Allgeier said the 25-year-old gunman had a “good work ethic” and cared about his job.

“He wasn’t the type not to go to work. He took pride in his job. I feel like he took pride in his work. That’s the way I see him as,” she said, adding that compared to his more talkative roommate, Sturgeon was “the quiet one.”

“Connor was more square,” Allgeier said.