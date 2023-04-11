Connor Sturgeon shot woman in back, waited for cops: report

Louisville gunman Connor Sturgeon began his rampage Monday by shooting a woman in the back — and it took him just a minute to carry out the massacre before he paused and waited for police to arrive, according to his Instagram livestream.

The footage documenting the harrowing incident has been scrubbed from the social media platform, but a Louisville city official described its contents to CNN.

Sturgeon, 25, was reportedly suicidal and on the verge of getting fired from Old National Bank when he carried out the mass shooting which left five people dead and eight others wounded.

Sturgeon’s now-deleted livestream — which The Post has not been able to independently review and verify — reportedly opens with a shot of his assault rifle as a female worker inside the bank says “good morning” to him.

“You need to get out of here,” Sturgeon tells the woman in the video, then tries to shoot her in the back when she turns to flee.

His first attempt to gun down the woman fails because the safety on his rifle is still on and it is not yet loaded, according to the official speaking to CNN.

After Sturgeon removes the safety and loads the rifle, he takes aim at the woman who greeted him just moments earlier and strikes her in the back. Her condition is unknown.





The 25-year-old bank employee then reportedly continues firing on his colleagues on the first floor as they frantically run for their lives.

After about a minute of shooting, Sturgeon takes a break from the carnage and goes to sit in the lobby, apparently to await a police response, according to the official describing the video.

The first officers arrived at the bank in downtown Louisville less than two minutes later and engaged Sturgeon, who was killed during the exchange of fire.





Firefighters wash blood off the stairs outside Old National Bank in downtown Louisville after the carnage. ZUMAPRESS.com

Officials identified the five victims killed in the spree as Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Joshua Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 45, and Deanna Eckert, 57.

Two of the injured were police officers, one of whom —a 26-year-old rookie who had joined the force just 10 days ago — was shot in the head and hospitalized in critical condition.

No official motive for the killing spree has been determined, but CNN reported Sturgeon had recently learned of his impending firing.