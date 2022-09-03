Connor Bazelak late-drive masterpiece lifts Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON – A trio of transfer portal heroes handed the Hoosiers a last-minute 23-20 season-opening win against Illinois on Friday night.

Here are three reasons why:

Bazelak offers some hope, behind a shaky line

In his Indiana (1-0, 1-0) debut, Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak turned in a performance he’ll probably want to improve upon, but one that did offer some reasons for optimism.

Bazelak delivered a handful of really good deep throws. He connected with a variety of receivers. He managed a withering pass rush behind a rickety offensive line. He was far from perfect, finishing 28-of-52 passing, though responsibility for his lone interception lay elsewhere. He also passed for 330 yards.

Fundamentally, after Indiana’s 2021 season collapsed in on itself in part because IU could not get consistent, effective quarterback play, Bazelak offered that. Never more so than when he led the Hoosiers on a riveting, spirited game-winning drive in the game’s dying minutes to steal a victory on a night when the result could have been so different. Across 12 plays and 75 yards, he turned more than a few doubters into believers, at least for one night.

Line going nowhere

Probably Indiana’s most justifiably criticized position group a season ago, offensive line was the one spot not hammered with roster turnover this offseason. Of the Hoosiers five starting linemen Friday night, four were regulars a season ago, and the two who rotated at right guard (Kahlil Benson and Tim Weaver) are in their third and fourth years, respectively, in the program.

We had questions all preseason about quarterback, running back, wide receiver and even, to some extent, tight end, but the line was settled.

Amid an offseason of tremendous turnover, Tom Allen elected to run it back with his offensive line and its position coach. One game into 2022, too many questions remained unanswered, or the answers looked inadequate. But for one night that line deserved to celebrate right along with everyone else, because like the rest of the offense, it stood up when it counted. They held their nerve and Illinois at bay, and let Bazelak drive his new team to victory.

Defense back to business

After a 2021 season Allen said flatly did not live up to his standards defensively, the Hoosiers looked back to their basics (and their best) on that side of the ball Friday.

The Hoosiers forced four turnovers, not counting a turnover on downs, and once held Illinois out of the end zone on 4th-and-goal from the 1. IU sacked Illinois (0-1, 0-1) quarterback Tommy DeVito twice, and allowed just 20 points despite substantial disadvantages in total snaps and time of possession.

Allen spent the offseason promising his move back to calling plays on defense would bring the Hoosiers back to something resembling the best of his defenses in Bloomington. With some excusable Week 1-esque mistakes, Indiana made good on that promise Friday, with a defensive performance that more than earned the Hoosiers their first conference win since Dec. 5, 2020.

