Connie Britton Signs With CAA For Representation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Emmy Award-nominated actress Connie Britton has signed with CAA.

Her most recent Emmy nomination came this year for Season 1 of HBO’s The White Lotus. She has indicated that she could reprise her character, possibly in the third installment of Mike White’s Emmy-winning anthology series, which was just greenlighted by the network.

Britton recently wrapped production on Apple TV+’s upcoming series Dear Edward, which reunites her with Friday Night Lights executive producer/showrunner Jason Katims. Her role as Tammi Taylor in FNL earned her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

She also received Emmy noms for her work in ABC’s Nashville, and the original installment of FX’s American Horror Story which launched the hit anthology series and kicked off the genre’s resaurgance.

Britton served as an executive producer on Nashville as well as on the highly rated first season of true crime anthology series Dirty John on Bravo. He production company, Deep Blue Prods., which has a first-look deal at Amazon Studios, has multiple projects in development.

In film, Britton can currently be seen in Luckiest Girl Alive, alongside Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock. She recently wrapped production on Winner, alongside Emilia Jones and Zach Galifianakis.

Britton, who was previously at WME for years, continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment; Hanson, Jacobson, Teller; and The Initiative Group.