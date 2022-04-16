Connerjack Oswalt found alive in Utah after missing for years

An autistic teenager who vanished without a trace nearly three years ago from his California home has been found alive in Utah.

Sheriff’s deputies in Summit County found Connerjack Oswalt rumpled and asleep inside a convenience store last Saturday. After taking him in and running his fingerprints, the police managed to identify him as a person reported missing from Clearlake, California back in 2019.

Oswalt wandered off when he was 17 years old, his mother Suzanne Flint recalled.

“I never stopped looking for him. There wasn’t a day I wasn’t searching for him, in some form or fashion,” she said.

When authorities called the family to say their son had been found, his father Gerald Flint left work and drove four hours to meet him in person.

“We didn’t treat [Oswalt] as a criminal. We treated as somebody that has something deeper that we needed to dig into,” said country Sheriff Justin Martinez. “That intuition is what really reunited this family.”

With Post Wires