Connecticut man sentenced to 65 years for murdering his wife after her Fitbit contradicted his claims

Bloomberg

Georgia’s Kemp Says Trump Prosecutor Is Trying to Hurt His Campaign

(Bloomberg) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp accused Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss, of using the probe to hurt his re-election campaign. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Ble