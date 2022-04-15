Connecticut man Anthony Todt convicted of killing wife, 3 kids and dog

A Connecticut physical therapist was convicted for killing his wife, three children and pet dog two years ago at their home in Florida.

A Kissimmee jury found Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

Todt, 46, had initially said his killed 42-year-old wife Megan along with children Alek, Tyler, and Zoe, 13, 11 and 4, because he had wanted them to “pass over to the other side together” before the apocalypse.

His public defender then redacted the confession and tried to pin the massacre on his late wife at his trial.

Todt told the court Megan had drugged and stabbed the kids and family dog Breezy before turning the knife on herself at their new home near Walt Disney World.

“I was covering for my wife,” Todt testified Wednesday. “Obviously, unsuccessfully. I had no clue how my kids died.”

The Todt children are pictured: Alek, Tyler and Zoe.

The Todt children are pictured: Alek, Tyler and Zoe.

Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.

The victims were last seen in December 2019 and found decomposing in the house a month later.

