Connecticut home owner battles car thieves in his driveway

A quiet Connecticut driveway turned into a World Wrestling Entertainment match when a brave homeowner brawled with a group of four would-be car thieves — and kept them from snatching his ride.

The battle between the brazen thieves and the bold resident who single-handedly took them on was all captured on home surveillance video released by police in Rocky Hill, a suburb of Hartford.

The footage shows a man jogging briskly into the driveway from the street, with a cell phone to his ear, as he opens the door of a parked red vehicle and slides inside.

About 10 seconds later, a man races into the driveway, apparently from the home, and drags the interloper from the driver’s seat, grappling him and ripping the thief’s jacket off over his head.

“Get out of here!” the resident yells as he struggles with the thief. “Who do you think you are?”

At one point, the thief appeared to gain the upper hand, pummeling the resident as he knelt on the ground but the much-taller homeowner threw the crook over his shoulders, lifting him into the air, the footage posted to the police department’s Facebook page shows.





That’s when a second man ran into the driveway and kicked the homeowner several times in the head and chest. Seconds later, two more men run in and join the attack before a woman can be heard screaming, “I’m calling the cops!”

The panicked thieves then raced back to a dark-colored sedan waiting in the street and sped off, the video shows.

The homeowner was later treated at a hospital, police said.

“Thank God that he wasn’t seriously hurt. We’re seeing a lot of these incidents throughout the state and the country that people are intervening, and the suspect may have a weapon,” Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan told NBC Connecticut.