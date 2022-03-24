Connecticut becomes third state to suspend gas tax

Connecticut on Thursday became the third state to temporarily suspend its gas tax as prices at the pump have soared from inflation and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation waiving the state’s excise tax on gas from April 1 to June 30, saving drivers $0.25 per gallon.

The measure also established a sales-tax-free week on clothing and footwear valued under $100 per item, beginning April 10. The state already has a similar tax-free week in August before students go back to school.

The legislation received unanimous bipartisan approval in the state’s General Assembly.

“I am appreciative that legislative leaders from both parties successfully worked with my office to get this done,” Lamont said in a statement.

“And I think these actions are a good indicator that in the coming weeks we will be able to once again come to a bipartisan agreement to provide more tax relief to the people of Connecticut,” the governor added.

If gas retailers fail to reduce the per-gallon cost by $0.25 during the suspension period, they will be charged with “unfair or deceptive trade practice,” the legislation says.

Connecticut joins Maryland and Georgia as states that have temporarily suspended their gas tax to give motorists relief from the sky-high gas prices. Other state legislators are considering similar moves.

The national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.23 on Thursday, according to AAA. Connecticut was higher than the average at $4.31 per gallon, as well as New York at $4.35 per gallon.

