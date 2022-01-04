Congressman warns ‘voting as we know it in this country will be gone’ if Republicans take control of House

Democrat representative Eric Swalwell appeared on , Monday. The congressman discussed the long-term ramifications of the midterm elections. His primary concern is that and policies to restrict voter access end democracy in its current form.

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections, that voting as we know it in this country will be gone,” Swalwell said. “This is not only the most important election. If we don’t get it right, it could be the last election.”

Swalwell cited GOP lawmakers who are trying to suppress state voting rights in order to gain control of the House.

“They’re already putting as many barriers to the ballot box as possible in Arizona, Florida, Texas, Georgia,” Swalwell said. “And on the other side of the finish line, they’re putting in place processes where they could reverse the outcome even if we crawl through glass and run through the fire to get to the ballot box. If they are able to win the house, the damage they could do, you know, to permanently make it difficult to vote and just alter the way that we participate in a democratic process could be irreversible.”

Fearful of the long term ramifications from restricting voter access, the Democrat representative hopes that all qualified voters will get registered and make their voices heard.

All In With Chris Hayes airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.

